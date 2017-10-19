Netizens alarmed over 'massive data breach'

KUALA LUMPUR: Netizens were alarmed after they were alerted to a probable data breach of their private information by an unknown source through public platform Lowyet.net today.

Cybersecurity chief executive officer Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wahab told theSun they were aware of the article mentioned by the platform.

"We are aware of the existence of the article mentioned and I think the authorities will issue a media statement tomorrow on the matter," he said in a text message.

The article titled "Personal Data of Millions of Malaysians Up for Sale, Sources of Breach Still Unknown" stated that private information was up for sale for an undisclosed amount in bitcoin.

The personal data of Malaysians with Jobstreet.com, the Malaysian Medical Council, Malaysian Medical Association, Academy of Medicine Malaysia, Malaysian Housing Loan Applications, the Malaysian Dental Association and the National Specialist Register of Malaysia were mentioned.

The platform further claimed the biggest damage would affect a huge list from the telecommunications sector that included Altel, Celcom, Digi, Enabling Asia, Friendimobile, Maxis, MerchantTradeAsia, PLDT, RedTone, TuneTalk, Umobile and XOX.

Checks later showed the article had been pulled down with a note saying the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will issue an official statement.