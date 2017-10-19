No representative appointed by Kelantan JP council to collect funds for banquet

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kelantan Council of Justices of the Peace (JP) has not appointed any representative to solicit for contributions from corporate bodies for a Royal Banquet in conjunction with the birthday anniversary of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V, next month.

Acting president of the council, Datuk Seri Zukri Samat, said he had detected an irresponsible party using the name of the council to solicit for contributions for the event to be held at a hotel here on Nov 19.

"Of course, we are holding the event, but on Nov 18 at another hotel and not at the hotel as stated in the letter sent to corporate bodies," he said when met by Bernama, today.

Zukri said he had detected the scam when receiving information for a corporate body which had received the letter at about 9am today.

The Kelantan JP Council had lodged a police report on the matter at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters, here this afternoon, he said.

He added that anyone receiving the letter soliciting for contributions using the name of the council should not be deceived and urged them to contact him at telephone number 09-7409099 for confirmation. — Bernama