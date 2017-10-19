Nurul Farhana expected to return home tomorrow

JAKARTA: A Malaysian woman who disappeared a year ago, Nurul Farhana Ahmad, has been detected to be in Medan, Indonesia and expected to return to her family's home in Sekinchan, Selangor tomorrow.

The operation to bring home Nurul Farhana, 25 and her one-year-old son was an effort by Sungai Besar member of parliament Budiman Mohd Zohdi in collaboration with the Malaysian consulate in Medan and the country's authorities.

Budiman said, currently Nurul Farhana and her son were in a safe place.

"Nurul Farhana is in a safe place and for now the full information cannot be disclosed because she doesn't want to be disturbed by anybody," he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Consul General in Medan Armizal Fadzli Rajali said the Malaysian consulate thanked all parties involved in bringing Nurul Farhana home.

He said the process to bring Nurul Farhana back was now in the documentation stage and everything was expected to be resolved by tomorrow morning.

Nurul Farhana was believed to have disappeared with a man known as Andika last year and was married and has a son.

News on the disappearance of Nurul Farhana was reported by the Malaysian media recently, when her mother Normah Yusof, 51, asked for government assistance when she contacted her mother last week and expressed her desire to return home. — Bernama