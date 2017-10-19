PAS: Act 355 debate must be allowed in next parliament sitting

PETALING JAYA: PAS wants Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia to allow its proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) to be debated in the coming parliamentary sitting.

Its secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said it would be improper for the debate to be disallowed regardless of whatever excuse is given, after Marang MP and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang had tabled the bill in April.

"The debate must go on until the end according to procedure, even if it can't be completed in this coming parliament session.

"This is akin to a court case that has started its trial, it will not end until a decision is made by the judge. The difference with parliament is that these decisions are determined through votes by the MPs," he said in a statement today.

The next parliament sitting is set to take place between Oct 23 and Nov 30.

Takiyuddin argued that the immediate amendments to Act 355 was significant as it has limited powers presently.

The proposed amendments seek to increase punishment under the Syariah Court, from a maximum of three years jail sentence, RM5,000 fine and six lashes to a 10 years' imprisonment, RM100,000 fine and 100 lashes.