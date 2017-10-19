Pastor Koh’s kidnap done like police style, says witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness in the kidnapping of Pastor Raymond Koh was told by a police officer that the ordeal was similar to a modus operandi of a police operation, The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia's (Suhakam) inquiry was told.

Roeshan Celestine Gomez, who took to the witness stand on the first day of the inquiry today, said he was informed of this by an officer, identified as Inspector Ali Asra, when he lodged a police report after the incident.

Gomez said he and a friend were driving in a car heading to Kampung Tunku, Petaling Jaya, when they witnessed a Silver Waja surrounded by several SUVs (sport utility vehicles).

"We were a bit worried, we asked the police whether this was a kidnapping ... and he (Ali) said not to worry.

"He said it really looked like a modus operandi of a police operation," he told the three-panel inquiry, chaired by Suhakam commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai.

Gomez said Ali had given him several reasons on why he thought the incident was a police operation.

"He gave a few reasons, such as it was (done in) broad daylight, it was very quick. But it was a casual conversation. He said someone was taking video and it fits the police operation quite well," he said.

Mah, however, informed those at the hearing that the information should be considered as hearsay until the truth could be ascertained.