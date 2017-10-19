Placement of security members, asset at ESSZone proves govt cares

SEMPORNA: The placement of about 11,000 security members with security assets worth RM100 million in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) proves the government's concern in ensuring security in Sabah remains intact, Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Commander DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali said today.

He said the government's concern alone would not suffice in safeguarding security in Sabah if the people did not cooperate.

"It is a joint responsibility (between the government and the people. That is why I emphasise the concept of 'jaga tepi kain' (busybody) by the people so that they can help ESSCom by becoming the eyes and ears on the happenings in ESSZone and report them to the authority," he said.

He said this in his speech at the closing of the "Semarak Rakyat" with ESSCom programme by Sabah Assistant Finance Minister Datuk Ramlee Marahaban here last night.

Meanwhile, Ramlee, in his speech, said the programme was the best platform to bring ESSCom closer to the people.

"The presence of the large crowd at this event is proof of the people's confidence with the effort by ESSCom in safeguarding security in ESSZone, hence changing the negative perception on security in Semporna, which is a destination for local and foreign tourists," he said.

However, he said, all quarters should always be cautious and be prepared for any possibilities. — Bernama