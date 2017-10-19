Police dismiss video of fight in Tambun

IPOH: Police said tonight that there had been no fight between Malays and Chinese in Tambun as claimed by netizens in regard to a video that went viral on social media, which showed a man with a severed hand.

District police chief ACP Sum Chang Keong said police had not received any report on the purported incident.

Commenting on another video about a fight at Ipoh Garden, he said police did receive two reports, from two women.

"The first report was made by a woman on Sunday around 1.30am, saying she was attacked in front of a bank by a group of men and a woman who accused her of bothering another person.

"As a result the woman sustained injuries on her fingers, head and legs," he said in a statement here tonight.

Sum said the second report was made by another woman claiming she was beaten up in front of an entertainment centre at Ipoh Garden around 2.30 am the same day by 10 men and four women who accused her of "looking for trouble" with the woman who made the first report.

"She was also injured on the head, body, neck and legs. We have investigated both reports under Section 148 of the Penal Code," he said. — Bernama