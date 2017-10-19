Police seize 527.9kg cannabis worth RM1.58m in Alor Star

ALOR STAR: Police seized 533 slabs of compressed cannabis weighing a total of 527.9 kilograms worth RM1.58 million in an operation carried out around Kuala Kedah near here early yesterday morning.

Bukit Aman's Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said in the operations, carried out from 6.20am to 7.40am, the police arrested four local men aged between 20 and 33, on suspicion of being involved in drug smuggling and trafficking syndicate.

"In the first raid involving a 33-year-old man who was detained while driving his vehicle to Kuala Lumpur at the traffic lights at Jalan Kuala Kedah.

"The check on the suspect's vehicle found 533 slabs of compressed cannabis worth RM1.58 million, hidden in the car boot and covered with cloth," he told a press conference at the Kedah police contingent headquarters here today.

Mohmad said the drugs found in the vehicle were believed to be for the local market, including Sabah and Sarawak.

He said during the second raid, carried out an hour after the first arrest, police detained another three men around the estuary of the Sungai Kuala Kedah and believed to be involved in the same syndicate.

"Further investigation found that the three suspects were hired to move the drugs from the boat and into the vehicle while the 33-year-old was paid RM3,000 for the trip," he said.

Mohmad said the three suspects were tested positive for drugs while the 33-year-old suspect's urine test for drug came out negative.

"We believe there will be more arrests after this ... the drugs believed to have been brought in from a neighbouring country and transited in Satun (Thailand) before being smuggled into the country," said Mohmad adding that this was the biggest drug haul this year.

He said all the suspects were remanded for seven days beginning yesterday to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 that carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama