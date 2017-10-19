Police seize 7,800 bottles cough syrup, 70kg ketum leaves in Jitra

JITRA: Police arrested a man and seized 70 kg of ketum leaves and 7,800 bottles of cough syrup worth RM7,800, here this morning.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Mohd Ismail Ibrahim said the 41-year-old suspect from Kuala Kedah was detained when he was driving a Nissan Sunny car in Jalan Kampung Alor Biak, here, about 9am.

"After inspecting the car, the police found six sacks of leaves believed to be ketum and seven boxes of cough syrup that were found in separate locations," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Initial investigation found that the suspect was believed to have been involved in the activity for the past five months for the market in Langkawi.

The case was being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952, while application for remand order against the suspect would be made at the Jitra Magistrate's Court, tomorrow. — Bernama