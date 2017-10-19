Ringgit ends flat against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended flat against the US dollar today, despite moving higher earlier in the morning and as demand for the local unit moved sideways, influenced by mixed regional sentiment.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.2220/2250 against the greenback from 4.2220/2240 on Tuesday.

The local market was closed yesterday for Deepavali.

A dealer said the ringgit was well supported by steady commercial demand, but the stronger US dollar coupled with slower China's economic growth in the third quarter limited the upsides.

Meanwhile, the ringgit ended mostly higher against other major currencies, except for the euro, against which it fell to 4.9870/9923 from 4.9739/9780 on Tuesday.

The ringgit rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.1097/1123 from 3.1170/1194, strengthened versus the Japanese yen to 3.7466/7502 from 3.7623/7644 and appreciated against the British pound to 5.5536/5593 from 5.5937/5972. — Bernama