SFC's SWAT culls crocodile in Sungai Rimbas

KUCHING: The Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) of the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) managed to take down a 4.8-metre crocodile yesterday evening at Sungai Rimbas in Pusa in the Betong Division.

SFC in a statement said a special SWAT team made up of personnel from Kuching and Sibu had been dispatched to the location to hunt down the crocodile that had recently attacked and killed Bentayan Ilah, 31, from Kampung Tambak.

"The team installed 13 baited hooks along a five-kilometre stretch of Sungai Rimbas and managed to trap the 4.8-metre crocodile yesterday evening.

"A post-mortem was carried out this morning in the presence of police officers and the victim's family. Some body parts were found inside the crocodile's abdomen and have been sent to the Police for forensic DNA analysis," said the statement here today.

The SFC statement added that in two other cases, SWAT teams dispatched to Sungai Kawi, Bintagor and an oil palm estate in Suai, Miri also managed to cull two crocodiles, measuring 3.87 and 3.9

metres respectively.

"Both locations had been reported to have human-crocodile conflict issues.

"Members of the public are reminded to notify the nearest Forestry Department or SFC offices of crocodile sightings in their areas and not take matters into their own hands as these reptiles are dangerous," said the statement. — Bernama