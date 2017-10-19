Student who insulted Perak Sultan made to read 'Rukun Negara'

IPOH: A Form Six student was ordered to read the "Rukun Negara" (National Principles) in the magistrate's court here today before being meted a fine of RM5,000, in default three months' jail, for insulting the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, on a social website last Friday.

Magistrate Siti Hafiza Jaafar ordered the accused to read the Rukun Negara by emphasising the fifth principle, which is on good behaviour and morality.

"The offence (insulting the sultan) is liable to imprisonment, but you are still schooling, and as a lesson for your and others, a punitive punishment should be given," she said before handing down the sentence.

The 19-year-old student, who is sitting for the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) next month pleaded guilty to improper use of network facilities by transmitting offensive comments through the Twitter application on the sultan with an intention to annoy others.

The offence was committed at Bandar Baru Medan Ipoh at 10.30pm last Oct 13.

The charge was made under Section 233(1)(A) of the Communications and Multimedia Act which provided a maximum fine of RM50,000, or an imprisonment for up to a year, or both, upon conviction.

A lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation, Awatif Ahmad Bashir, who represented the student, said his client was remorse and apologised for his action.

Deputy public prosecutor Irna Julieza Maaras prosecuted. — Bernama