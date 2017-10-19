Task force formed to monitor probe into MACC chief's alleged affair: AG

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has formed a task force to oversee investigations into allegations that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner is having an extramarital affair.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali said the task force was formed on Oct 16, in view of the seriousness of the allegation that could affect Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad and the MACC.

"The AGC has received queries from the public and journalists relating to the reports made against the MACC chief commissioner.

"In view of this, the AGC has formed a task force to closely monitor the investigations of the alleged offences under Section 498 of the Penal Code (for enticing, with criminal intent, a married woman) and other related offences," he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Apandi's statement came in the wake of allegations that Dzulkifli was embroiled in an extramarital affair, with a video making its rounds on social media, purportedly showing him with a woman.

The video, that went viral on Oct 14, shows a man resembling the anti-graft chief with a woman in Bali, Indonesia purportedly after his working visit to Jakarta in July.

Mohamed Apandi vowed, as the public prosecutor, to exercise his discretion on the matter judiciously and in accordance with the law, adding that the AGC was steadfast in upholding justice and the rule of law.

He also encouraged whistleblowers and witnesses to come forward to assist in the investigations.

"On this note, AGC would like to caution and remind all parties form making any comments that can jeopardise the ongoing investigations," he added.

Dzulkifli had, on Tuesday, said he would not cave in to what he described as "dirty and despicable" personal attacks against him, and vowed that MACC would continue to fight graft without fear or favour.

He however did not directly confirm nor deny the alleged affair with the woman, believed to be a legal manager of a government-linked firm. She divorced her husband last month and has denied the affair.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Muhamad Fuzi Harun had said that the police are investigating Dzulkifli's alleged extramarital affair under Section 498 of the Penal Code, and that arrests would be made where necessary.