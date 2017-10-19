- Local
Teen boy drowned while digging for clams in mangrove swamp
Posted on 19 October 2017 - 08:52pm
Last updated on 19 October 2017 - 09:44pm
LUMUT: A teenage boy drowned while digging for clams at the Manjung Point 2 mangrove swamp area here last night.
Manjung police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman said the teenager, Muhammad Amirul Saiful Mazlan, 15, was believed to have gone to the mangrove swamp with his friends at 6.40pm before his legs stuck down into the swamp and he could not climb up to safety during high tide.
"His friends tried to pull him up to the banks, but the strong current made it impossible, so they had to leave him the to seek help," he said when contacted here today.
Muhammad Hanif said when the rescue team arrived, they found the teenager already lifeless and managed to pull the body out of the swamp.
The boy was pronounced dead by the paramedics at 8.45pm and the body was taken to Seri Manjung Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama