Typhoon Lan will not hit Sabah: MET Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) has urged the public not to believe rumours on the social media that typhoon Lan will hit the shores of Sabah.

MET Malaysia director general Alui Bahari said typhoon Lan, which was currently in the east of the Philippines, was expected to move north, and would not pass through Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular.

"Side-effects of the typhoon has caused damp weather with strong winds in the west and north of Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan since Oct 17, and is expected to continue until Oct 21," he said in a statement, today.

In this regard, Alui advised the public to obtain valid information from the Malaysian MET website at www.met.gov.my, or call 1-300-221638. — Bernama