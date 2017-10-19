UK Labour leader to hold Brexit talks with EU negotiators

LONDON: Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn will hold talks with leading European Union negotiators on Thursday in a bid to "break the Brexit logjam".

Corbyn will meet EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and European Parliament president Antonio Tajani in Brussels to discuss possible ways to resolve the impasse in official talks.

"As the government's splits and Brexit bungling become ever more damaging, Labour stands ready to take up responsibility for the Brexit negotiations," Corbyn said.

"A no-deal Brexit would be a bad deal for Britain, threatening jobs and living standards.

"It would also harm our European neighbours. That's why it's in all our interests to increase the pressure for real progress," he said.

Talks are currently stalled on Britain's Brexit divorce bill, which the EU says needs to be resolved before the two parties can discuss future trading arrangements.

Veteran leftist Corbyn caused a shock when his party was able to deprive Prime Minister Theresa May of her majority during the June general election.

He has since promoted Labour as a government in waiting, ready to step in to take over Brexit negotiations.

"Labour would conduct negotiations in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect with the aim of achieving a strong settlement for Britain and a new relationship with Europe," he said.

Labour would negotiate to maintain tariff-free access to the single market and would guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, according to the Labour leader.

Fears are growing that Britain may fail to strike a withdrawal agreement with the European Union before its formal departure on March 29, 2019. — AFP