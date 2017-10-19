Umno, BN need not follow opposition's method - Annuar

ALOR GAJAH: The Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery need not follow the Opposition's method of playing on sentiments but instead focus on the final phase of preparation for the 14th General Election (GE14).

Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today, the BN machinery, especially Umno, should not delay in wrapping up the preparation since GE14 is just around the corner.

"As the ruling party, we want to see the government's message and the party's policy reach the people because we face a perception problem.

"We have to convince the people who are easily influenced by sentiments," he told reporters after the Ketereh Parliamentary Youth Transformation Programme at Kem Bina Negara, here.

Annuar, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ketereh, said the machinery should focus on three elements namely the party's policy, the philosophy and the government's success story.

The BN machinery should also explain the policy of the MCA, the MIC and Gerakan to the people. — Bernama