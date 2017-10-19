Veteran actor Sony Abdullah dies

Posted on 19 October 2017 - 09:30pm Last updated on 19 October 2017 - 09:49pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran actor Datuk Abdullah Sani Ahmad, popularly known as Sony Abdullah, 74, died of old age at his residence in Selayang at 4.15pm today.

His son, Fathorossoim Al-Sani Abdullah Sani, said his father's remains would be buried at the Bukit Lagong Islamic Cemetery here after the Isyak prayer at the Melati Selayang Mosque tonight.

"We just celebrated his 74th birthday on Oct 7 and he was healthy and happy then," Fathorossoim Al –Sani said when contacted by Bernama.

Survived by five children, Abdullah Sani's famous movies included 'Permintaan Terakhir' in 1975, 'Menanti Hari Esok' (1977), and 'Gadis Langkawi' (1966). — Bernama