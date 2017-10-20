10 houses, 10 vehicles destroyed in Bagan Serai fire

Posted on 20 October 2017 - 09:24pm Last updated on 20 October 2017 - 10:51pm

BAGAN SERAI: Ten rows of wooden houses including five stores in Kampung Teluk here were destroyed in an early morning fire today.

In the incident around 3.50 am, 10 vehicles including a Toyota Vellfire, Suzuki SJ, Suzuki Swift, Perodua Kancil, Mitsubishi Triton and two lorries were also gutted.

Bagan Serai Fire and Rescue Station chief, Asst Supt Abdul Nasir Jalil said 11 personnel in two fire trucks managed to control the blaze in 20 minutes.

"Eight other houses were spared because of swift action by the firefighters," he said when met at the site.

He said there were no casualties in the incident, and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Meanwhile, Bagan Serai member of parliament Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Alor Pongsu assemblyman Datuk Sham Mat Sahat also visited the site. — Bernama