Bernama, Grab media Sdn Bhd sign MoA on talk show with Fara Fauzana

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and advertising company Grab Media Sdn Bhd today signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) to produce a television talk show programme with celebrity Farah Fauzana as the host.

Bernama general manager Datuk Zulkefli Salleh said the 30-episode programme would touch on the role, creativity, capability, obstacle and success of entrepreneurs and corporate members in the country.

"Both parties hope the program can provide ideas and inspiration to viewers," he said in his speech at the MoA signing ceremony at Wisma Bernama here today.

The MoA was signed by Zulkefli, on behalf of Bernama, while Grab Media Sdn Bhd by its executive director, Jamal K Mohd Yusoff. It was witnessed by Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang.

Also present were Bernama Editor-In-Chief Datuk Zakaria Abdul Wahab and Deputy Editor-In-Chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussain.

Zulkefli said BERNAMA, with its journalists and sub-editors , could assist in doing suitable write-ups and news for the programme.

"We have more than 500,000 Facebook followers and 600,000 Twitter followers, where the social media is equally important to disseminate useful information to the public," he said.

Meanwhile, Jamal K said the programme had potential to increase the number of Bernama TV viewers.

The talks show could be watched Bernama News Channel, beginning Nov this year at Astro Channel 502, MyPreview (121), HyppTv (410) and at Bernama.com website. — AFP