Company directors charged with dishonest misappropriation of money

IPOH: Two company directors were charged in the magistrate's court here today with two counts of dishonest misappropriation of money, involving RM27,500, belonging to a woman two years ago.

K Selva Rajah, 45, and Jazlan Abdullah, 46, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Siti Hafiza Jaafar.

They were charged with dishonestly misappropriating RM13,500 belonging to one Fatimah Shamsulaman, 55, which was deposited into a Public Bank account belonging to Sunner Group International Berhad on Nov 23, 2015, at 10.04 am at Maybank Station 18 here.

They were also charged with committing a similar offence, involving RM14,000 which belonged to the same woman and deposited into the same bank account at 11.40 am on Nov 24, 2015, at Public Bank Jalan Pasir Puteh here.

The two men were charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, and faced an imprisonment for up to five years, with whipping and fine, if found guilty.

Siti Hafiza set bail at RM8,000 in one surety each and also ordered the two men to surrender their passport to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Irna Julieza Maaras, while the accused were represented by lawyer K Hari Krishnan.

The court fixed Nov 9 for mention. — Bernama