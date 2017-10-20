EPF expanding retirement advisory service to more branches by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is expanding its Retirement Advisory Service (RAS) to several more branches by year-end to help members of the public manage their finances in preparation for retirement.

Currently, the free-of-charge service is available at 18 out of its 67 branches nationwide.

EPF Petaling Jaya RAS Advisor, Mogana Murugan told Bernama that since its launch in 2014 and up to August this year, the RAS had helped to provide financial advice to 54,532 EPF members.

There are currently 6.88 million active EPF members in the country.

She said for members aged 35 and below, the advice were more on financial planning and their retirement savings target, while for those above 35 years old, the focus was on the management of their retirement savings so that it could sustain them beyond their retirement years.

Meanwhile, the RAS has become the top choice among customers as it is being given free-of-charge.

Besides that, customers can obtain advice on retirement savings planning, information on EPF products as well as advice on financial management.

The service is part of the EPF's long-term planning to enhance its services and help members achieve a sustainable retirement. Members will be given guidance and options that can help them manage and increase their EPF savings.

Members of the public especially EPF contributors are encouraged to take advantage of this service to ensure they continue to be comfortable after retirement. — Bernama