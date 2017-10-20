International reserves increase to US$101.4b as at Oct 13, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) international reserves rose to US$101.4 billion (RM428.7 billion), as at Oct 13, 2017 compared with US$101.2 billion (RM427.7 billion) registered as at Sept 29, 2017.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves position was sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and was 1.1 times the short-term external debt.

It said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$94.7 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$0.8 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.2 billion), gold (US$1.5 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3.2 billion).

The assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM428.733 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM4.155 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM4.910 billion), loans and advances (RM7.805 billion), land and buildings (RM2.113 billion) and other assets (RM6.666 billion), it said. – Bernama