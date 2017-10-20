Late Yeoh Tiong Lay was an iconic entrepreneur - Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak described the late Tan Sri Dr Yeoh Tiong Lay as a truly iconic entrepreneur.

He said the founder of the YTL Group of Companies who died on Wednesday at 88 years old had left a lasting legacy to his organisation, community and nation.

"Rosmah (Najib's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor) and I would like to express condolences to the family … May his soul rest in peace," he wrote this in the Guest Condolences Book at Tiong Lay's residence here, today.

Najib and Rosmah arrived at Tiong Lay's residence at Damansara Heights about 5.40pm to pay their last respects and spent about half-an-hour at the residence.

The recipient of the prestigious Order of the Ri­­sing Sun by the Emperor of Ja­­pan is survived by his wife, Puan Sri Tan Kai Yong, seven children, 27 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

YTL Corporation Bhd said in a statement Wednesday there would be wake services on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm, while the funeral service would be on Sunday, Oct 22, at 10am.

The cortege will leave for Nilai Memorial Park at 12pm.

YTL Corp is amongst the 30 largest companies listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, forming one of the component companies of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, the stock exchange's primary benchmark index. — Bernama