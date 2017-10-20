Lazada launches COD payment option in Malaysia

Posted on 19 October 2017 - 07:27pm Last updated on 20 October 2017 - 12:11am

KUALA LUMPUR: Leading e-commerce platform, Lazada Malaysia, today announced the launch of the cash-on-delivery (COD) payment method for 4.5 million international products.

"Customers are now able to purchase international products from top categories, including fashion, electronic accessories, home and living, as well as select COD as their payment of choice during the checkout process," Lazada said in a statement today.

The pilot initiative by Lazada was rolled-out to 170 merchants from China, enabling these sellers to expand their offerings to customers outside of metropolitan cities, where COD is a preferred payment method while making online purchases.

This payment method is available for all online purchases made in major cities in Malaysia.

Lazada is also present in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. — Bernama