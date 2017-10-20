Malaysia and North Korea head to neutral venue for Asian qualifiers

Kuala Lumpur: Relations between the countries have been strained after the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Yong Un's estranged half brother in Malaysia in Feb.

Malaysia's away fixture to North Korea was postponed in both May and Oct but the North Koreans will now act as hosts on Nov 10 with Malaysia having that honour in a Nov 13 rematch at a venue yet to be announced.

"We are pleased that the two member associations, after much discussion, have been agreeable to this arrangement," AFC General Secretary Dato' Windsor John (pix) said.

"Playing the games in this way, and in this order, helps us protect the sporting principles of the Asian Cup Final Qualifying Round."

Malaysia are bottom of qualifying Group B while North Korea are third, three points behind second-placed Hong Kong albeit with a game in hand.

Lebanon top the group by five points and have almost certainly secured one of the two qualifying spots to the 2019 finals to be held in the United Arab Emirates. — AFP