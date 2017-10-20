Ministry wants PPIM evidence on nationwide gambling

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry has asked the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) to submit evidence on the association's allegations that a syndicate was using a 'nine-dragon system' to coordinate illegal gaming and immoral activities in the country.

According to the PPIM, proceeds from the illegal activities filled the syndicate's coffers to the tune of RM5 billion a month.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed said PPIM's allegations would be investigated and appropriate action is taken if proven to be true.

"I ask this non-governmental organisation (NGO) to lodge a police report. I am worried about their (members') safety if what was alleged is indeed, true," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said this when asked to comment on a local newspaper report on the disclosure by PPIM activist Datuk Nadzim Johan who claimed that such activities had existed for many years.

Nadzim also claimed that the nine-dragon system had long been practised by the syndicate which also wielded power within enforcement agencies in the country.

He said the syndicate also had the ability to transfer out any enforcement officer which it felt would disrupt its criminal activities within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the PPIM activist said the evidence against the syndicate would be handed over to the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman here for further action.

He said the Bukit Aman police had contacted PPIM following disclosure of the allegations in the social media on Wednesday.

"We will submit all relevant information by next week," he told a press conference here today. — Bernama