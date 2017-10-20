- Local
Modenas-Bajaj in high gear
Posted on 20 October 2017 - 10:24pm
WE were very much impressed with what we saw (and rode) at the Bajaj Auto Limited’s manufacturing plant in India recently. It is, after all, the world’s third-largest and India’s second-largest motorcycle manufacturer, plus the world’s largest three-wheeled vehicle manufacturer too. With its collaboration with Modenas and the release of Modenas-badged trio of bikes in May that received a very warm response from the local market, we have no doubt this initiative will make the Malaysian motorcycle market more interesting.
Read all about it in our free epaper: http://thesun-epaper.com/GearUp/20102017/index.html