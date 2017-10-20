Modenas-Bajaj in high gear

WE were very much impressed with what we saw (and rode) at the Bajaj Auto Limited’s manufacturing plant in India recently. It is, after all, the world’s third-largest and India’s second-largest motorcycle manufacturer, plus the world’s largest three-wheeled vehicle manufacturer too. With its collaboration with Modenas and the release of Modenas-badged trio of bikes in May that received a very warm response from the local market, we have no doubt this initiative will make the Malaysian motorcycle market more interesting.

