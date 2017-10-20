M'sia will only confirm Dr Mahmud’s death after verification from Military intelligence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry will only confirm the death of Malaysia-born militant Dr Mahmud Ahmad after its received information from its intelligence.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussien said this is despite Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte had announced on Thursday that the top terrorist is dead.

"I have yet to receive reports from our (military) intelligence, but the Philippines has confirmed his death.

"I think I have to wait for my own intelligence to verify," Hishammuddin said during a press conference after he attended the TN50 dialogue session with the Defense Ministry(Mindef) here.

On Thursday, Duterte said Mahmud was the latest militant leader to have been killed in the nearly five-month battle in Marawi.

Mahmud was described by the Philippine military as a "high-value target" who had funded an attack by pro-Islamic State(IS) militants in the southern city of Marawi in May and connected local insurgents with jihadists in the Middle East.

Mahmud is also deemed to become the new IS leader in Southeast Asia following the death of Isnilon Hapilon, and his ally Omarkhayam Maute earlier this week.

Duterte had also announced on Tuesday, that Marawi has been "liberated from terrorists' influence".

Hishammuddin reiterated that Malaysia is committed in its effort to make Southeast Asia free from IS.

He said he will depart to Manila on Sunday to attend the Asean Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) to present Malaysia's view on resolving the issue in Marawi.

"There will be other Dr Mahmud's, so I don't think (his death) will be the end of it.

"And i just got back from Singapore today, talking about security, and the ministers there are detecting Singaporeans involvement (militancy) in Marawi as well.

"So it is not limited to Indonesians and Malaysians but also other countries far and wide, so this is something that concerns us all," he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said there have been 57 TN50 sessions has been made in the Mindef capacity.

It involved 33,029 personnel and has gathered 50,838 aspirations so far.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced TN50 during the 2017 Budget tabling where it aims to transform Malaysia into a nation of calibre, with a new mindset by 2050.

TN50 dialogue will serve as a national discourse series geared towards charting the nation's direction via collecting the aspirations of Malaysians using the "bottom's up" approach.