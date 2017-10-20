Najib, Rosmah, Vincent Tan pay last respects to Yeoh Tiong Lay

Posted on 20 October 2017 - 08:46pm Last updated on 20 October 2017 - 10:40pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today paid their last respects to Tan Sri Yeoh Tiong Lay, who died on Wednesday aged 88.

The Prime Minister and his wife arrived at the YTL Corporation Bhd founder's residence at about 5.45pm, spending some 10 minutes in the residence chapel, where Yeoh's body is being kept.

They then spent another half an hour speaking to Yeoh's family members, before making a leave.

"Rosmah and I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family. The late Tan Sri Yeoh was truly an iconic entrepreneur.

"He has left a lasting legacy to his organisation, community and nation. May his soul rest in peace," Najib wrote in the condolence book.

Later, Berjaya Group founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan also came to pay his last respects, arriving around 8.10pm, before leaving ten minutes later.

Among others present were former Deputy Prime Minister Tun Musa Hitam.

Those wishing to pay respect to Yeoh can still do so at his wake tomorrow at 8.30pm at No 2 Lorong Buloh Perindu 1, Damansara Heights, while the funeral will be held on Sunday (Oct 22) beginning 10am.

Yeoh, who founded YTL Corp in 1955, is survived by his wife Puan Sri Yeoh Kai Yong and seven children. His eldest son, Tan Sri Francis Yeoh is the managing director of YTL Corporation.

Yeoh was ranked the seventh richest man in Malaysia with a net worth of US$2 billion (RM8.4 billion), according to Forbes magazine.