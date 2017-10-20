Number of Kota Belud flood victims rises to 453

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims sheltered at two flood relief centres in the Kota Belud district as of this morning has risen to 453 from 170 families.

Sabah Civil Defence Force in a statement today, said of the total, 181 people from 64 families were housed at the hall of the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Said, while another 272 victims from 106 families were sheltered at the Tun Said Community Hall.

Meanwhile, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre in a statement today, said 17 villages in the Kota Belud district were flooded following continuous rain in the past few days.

The department would continue to monitor flood situations in Kota Belud district and ready to carry out evacuation efforts if needed, it added. — Bernama