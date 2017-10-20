Personal Data Protection Commission to probe alleged data breach

Posted on 20 October 2017 - 12:23pm Last updated on 20 October 2017 - 07:47pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The Personal Data Protection Commission is conducting an investigation on a probable data breach by an unknown source.

"We are investigating from all angles," officials said today, including if the allegations made were true.

The commission comes under the purview of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

Yesterday, public platform Lowyet.net published an article Personal Data of Millions of Malaysians Up for Sale, Sources of Breach Still Unknown.

The article alleged that private information was up for sale for an undisclosed amount in bitcoin.

The personal data of Malaysians belonging to Jobstreet.com, the Malaysian Medical Council, Malaysian Medical Association, Academy of Medicine Malaysia, Malaysian Housing Loan Applications, Malaysian Dental Association and National Specialist Register of Malaysia were mentioned.

The platform further claimed the biggest damage would affect a huge list from the telecommunications sector that included Altel, Celcom, DiGi, Enabling Asia, Friendimobile, Maxis, MerchantTradeAsia, PLDT, RedTone, TuneTalk, Umobile and XOX.

Checks later showed the information had been pulled down with a note saying that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will issue a statement today.

MCMC has not issued yet despite attempts to obtain it.