Ranhill secures RM19.33 million water treatment concession in Thailand

PETALING JAYA: Ranhill Holdings Bhd's unit has bagged a THB152.58 (RM19.33 million) build-operate-transfer (BOT) concession agreement for a reclamation water treatment plant in Rayong province, Thailand.

The concession period is 20 years, including the construction period of 10 months, which is expected to start in January 2018.

Ranhill told Bursa Malaysia that Amata Water Company Ltd had via its letter dated October 16 accepted the proposal by its indirect subsidiary AnuRAK Water Treatment Facilities Co Ltd for the water treatment deal.

The plant, which is located at Amata City Phase 4 Industrial Estate, has an output capacity of 7 million litres per day (MLD).

A formal concession agreement is required to be executed in due course.

Ranhill said the new concession will cover the construction of the reclamation water treatment plant to treat treated waste water to enable reuse for industrial purposes.

"The source of water will be from the treated effluent produced by AnuRAK's existing wastewater treatment plant of 10 MLD, a concession currently held by AnuRAK."

AnuRAK already has an existing 10 MLD water reclamation plant in Amata Nakorn Industrial Estate, Chonburi province, which has been in operations since year 2012 producing treated water for industrial reuse purposes. Hence, this new project will increase the Ranhill's reuse and recycle treatment capacity in Thailand to 17 MLD.

Ranhill said the Amata BOT project is expected to contribute positively to its revenue and earnings for the financial year ending December 31, 2018.

Its shares were unchanged at 80 sen on Friday on some 18,300 shares done.