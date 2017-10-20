The right direction

I WOULD like to share with you the story of a fully-detached house, completed and occupied in the current Period 8 (2004 to 2024).

It faces the direction Northeast 1 (NE1) and has the quality ‘Wang Shan, Wang Shui’. Literally translated, it means ‘prosper mountain, prosper water’.

In practice, this means that the occupants of this house can enjoy good career and wealth luck, as well as enjoy excellent relationships and health.

However, the house faces a hillslope with a lake at the back.

In a ‘Wang Shan, Wang Shui’ house, the favourable Water star is usually at the facing side, while the favourable Mountain star is at the sitting side.

When the Water star ‘meets’ water at the facing side, the career and wealth luck is greatly enhanced.

Similarly, the Mountain star at the sitting side should ‘meet’ a mountain, which will greatly enhance the relationship and health luck of the occupants.

Unfortunately, in this case, the situation is reversed.

The facing Water star ‘meets’ a mountain, while the sitting Mountain star ‘meets’ water.

In classical text, this is described as ‘water going up the mountain’ at the facing side, and ‘mountain falling into water’ at the sitting side.

It conjures up images of facing great obstacles while one is trying to achieve wealth or career success, with one’s health and relationship luck going

underwater – a most undesirable expectation.

So what can we do to correct this situation?

However, in this case, it so happens that the reverse facing direction – that is, Southwest 1 (SW1) – also has the same quality of ‘Wang Shan, Wang Shui’.

It should see water at the facing side, and a mountain at the sitting side.

Which means that if we can somehow reverse the facing of the house, the auspicious ‘Wang Shan, Wang Shui’ quality of the house will be enhanced by the lake at the facing side, and mountain at the sitting side.

How do we do this?

The ‘facing direction’ of a house is often defined as the side of the house that brings in most of the environmental energy.

If we can re-design the house, to let in more environmental energy from the SW1 side, then we can have a SW1-facing house.

Take a look at the example of a NE1-facing house (see Diagram 1).

This house has a typical design. The access to the house is from the street, or NE1 side, via a large door.

The door opens into the living area, and there are large windows to allow environmental energy into the living space.

The kitchen and store room is at the back, with a small door to access the backyard.

To make this a SW1-facing house, I will reverse the spaces, meaning I will move the living area to the back or the side of the house facing the lake (see Diagram 2).

I will open a large door, and contruct large windows to allow more environmental energy coming from the lake side.

Then I will move the kitchen and store room to the opposite side of the house, with correspondingly smaller windows.

The access to the house is still from the street side, but via a smaller main door now.

This change, with an appropriate re-design of the spaces upstairs, will change the facing of the house from NE1 to SW1.

Now the mountain and water are in the right places, and the occupants should now enjoy better luck and fortune.

Henry Fong is an electronic engineer by qualification and he approaches feng shui with the same analytical and investigative approach he uses in his training. Readers can write to him at lifestyle.henryfong@thesundaily.com.