Royalties, commoners attend tahlil prayers for late Sultan Abdul Halim

Posted on 20 October 2017 - 12:34am Last updated on 20 October 2017 - 12:42am

ALOR STAR: Approximately 500 people including royalties and commoners attended a tahlil event held in conjunction with the 40th day of the passing of Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah at Istana Anak Bukit here tonight.

The Sultan and Sultanah of Kedah, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff arrived together with other royal family members including Tunku Bendahara Kedah Tan Sri Tunku Abdul Hamid Thani Sultan Badlishah and Tunku Temenggong Kedah Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim.

They were accompanied by Tuanku Hajah Haminah Hamidun.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, Kedah State Legislative Assembly speaker Datuk Md Rozai Shafian and several state executive councillors (exco) and state assemblymen were also present.

The event began with Maghrib prayers led by the Grand Imam of Zahir Mosque Datuk Syeikh Roslan Abdul Halim and was followed with the recitation of Surah Yassin, zikrs and Isyak prayers.

Sultan Abdul Halim died at Istana Anak Bukit at 2.30pm on Sept 11 at the age of 89 and was laid to rest at Langgar Royal Mausoleum at about 4pm the following day.

Sultan Abdul Halim who ruled Kedah for 59 years was well-loved by the people as he was a gentle and people-oriented ruler.

He also made history when he was proclaimed as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong twice.

He was first proclaimed as the 5th Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Sept 21, 1970 to Sept 20, 1975, and was subsequently proclaimed the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong 36 years later from Dec 13, 2011, to Dec 13, 2016. — Bernama