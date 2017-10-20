Shafie Apdal arrested to assist probe into embezzlement of funds in Sabah (Updated)

KOTA KINABALU: Former Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today to assist investigations into the alleged embezzlement of funds for rural projects in Sabah, estimated at RM1.5 billion.

Mohd Shafie, 60, was arrested at 9pm after he came to the Sabah MACC Office to give his statement on the case.

The Semporna Member of Parliament arrived at the MACC Office at 5.15pm.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, but refused further comment.

Mohd Shafie is expected to be taken to court tomorrow for remand application.

Meanwhile, a civil engineer, who is also a company consultant, Amarjit Singh, was also arrested at 2.45pm today, right after he gave his statement on the case at the Sabah MACC Office.

The arrest of the former minister and the engineer brought the total number of individuals detained by the MACC in connection with the alleged fund embezzlement case to 11.

Two of the individuals were Mohd Shafie's younger brothers Datuk Yusof Apdal, who is Lahad Datu assemblyman, and Hamid Apdal.

So far, eight of the individuals have been released on MACC bail. — Bernama