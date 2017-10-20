Take opportunity to see Batang Lupar's progress through local culture: Uggah

KUCHING: Media practitioners taking part in the KPWKM Batang Lupar Road Tour 2017 should take the opportunity to get to know the culture of the local community and see for themselves the development being undertaken by the government in the parliamentary constituency.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said the Ministry of Women, Family and Development (KPWKM) as the implementing agency was always striving to uplift the life of the people and get them out of poverty.

"The road tour programme is a good initiative and gives an opportunity to media practitioners to see for themselves the progress taking place and had taken place in Batang Lupar.

"This proves the rural populace is always being taken care by the government. Perhaps I can implement a similar programme in my constituency," he said when flagging off the road tour here today.

Also present was Minister of Women, Family and Development Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, who is also Batang Lupar Member of Parliament.

A total of 40 media practitioners from various media agencies from Kuala Lumpur and Kuching are participating in the KPWKM Batang Lupar Road Tour 2017 from today until Sunday.

The programme which centres on documentation, relaxation and travelogue is organised by KPWKM in collaboration with the Batang Lupar parliamentary constituency. — Bernama