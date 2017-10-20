- Local
Two injured after bus overturns in Jalan Ulu Tiram-Kota Tinggi
Posted on 20 October 2017 - 12:49pm
Last updated on 20 October 2017 - 04:02pm
JOHOR BARU: Two people were injured while 45 others escaped unhurt when the express bus they were travelling in skidded and overturned at Jalan Ulu Tiram-Kota Tinggi, near here this morning.
Kota Tinggi Senior Fire and Rescue Operation Commander Jaafar Mahmood said he received an emergency call at 9.47am and the rescue operation was still in progress. — Bernama