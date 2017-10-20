Two injured after bus overturns in Jalan Ulu Tiram-Kota Tinggi (Updated)

JOHOR BARU: The driver and two passengers of an express bus were injured while 43 other passengers escaped unhurt when the vehicle skidded and crashed into a road-divider at the 28km stretch of Jalan Johor Baru-Mersing near the Army Combat Training Centre (Pulada) in Ulu Tiram here today.

The Maraliner express bus was on its way to Kuala Lumpur from Mersing when the crash occurred about 9am.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah said initial investigations revealed the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid and crash into the road divider.

In a statement today, he said the injured passengers were two women aged 40 and 47. — Bernama