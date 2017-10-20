Two men sustain gunshot injuries in coffee shop

JOHOR BARU: Two men sustained gunshot injuries while having breakfast at a coffee shop in Bukit Gambir, here, this morning.

In the 4am incident a man wearing full face helmet pulled up at the shop and fired seven shots using a semi-automatic pistol, at the victims.

Johor police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd who confirmed the incident, said the case is being investigating under Section 307 of Penal Code and Section 3(1) of Firearm Act 1971 (Increased Penalties).

Anyone with information are urged to contact the investigating officer, ASP Azmi Ali at 012-3344200 or the Tangkak Police headquarters at 06-9787471.