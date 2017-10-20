Unemployed man fined for possession of stolen rings

PETALING JAYA: An unemployed man was fined RM6,000, in default six months' jail, by the Magistrate's Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possession of two stolen rings.

Magistrate Nurulhuda Zakariya meted out the fine on Yap Joo Hon, 36, for having in his possession the rings, a diamond ring and a white gold ring, which belonged to his girlfriend.

He was charged with possession of the rings which belonged to Phang Mook Lan, 51, who owns an entertainment outlet, at Jalan Persiaran Kewajipan, USJ 8, Subang Jaya, here at 10pm last Oct 18.

In mitigation, Yap said he had no intention of stealing the rings.

Deputy public prosecutor Abu Arsalnaa Zainal Abidin prosecuted. — Bernama