Zahid's visit to Rohingya camp proves Malaysia's commitment

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh: During Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's visit to the Rohingya refugee camp on Monday, he was surrounded by a large number of journalists.

Apart from the Malaysian media, scores of local and international journalists including media representatives from some of Asean countries were at the Kutupalong Camp to cover Ahmad Zahid's visit.

An officer of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at Kutupalong Camp was of the view that the presence of a big number of media representatives covering Ahmad Zahid's visit was because not many key leaders of a country would come to see the situation at the Rohingya refugee camp, whereas Malaysia was sending its number two leader.

Ahmad Zahid's visit and presence was also giving a clear message to the world that Malaysia was serious about the issue and desired a long-term solution to the ethnic persecution in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

During his one-day visit, Ahmad Zahid met the refugees and witnessed the condition around the camp, which he described as most deplorable compared to other refugee camps he had visited, apart from visiting other facilities provided such as schools and clinics.

Ahmad Zahid also announced that Malaysia would build a field hospital to enable more refugees to receive better healthcare.

The RM3.5 million field hospital would be built by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Medical Corps and assisted by the Ministry of Health within a month, once the project met the requirements set by the Bangladesh government.

He also wanted the National Security Council (MKN) to coordinate the humanitarian aid efforts – from governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), media organisations or any individuals – that would be channeled to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Therefore, all assistance can be streamlined including for the purchase of essential items that are not only limited to food and medical aid.

"In terms of food, I saw the United Nations World Food Programme is already there, IOM (International Organisation for Migrants) medicine is also available. So the MKN can think of the other forms of assistance needed," he told a press conference at Kutupalong Camp. — Bernama