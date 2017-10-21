4,000 participants join Stats ASEAN Run 2017 in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 4,000 participants today joined the biennial Stats ASEAN Putrajaya Run 2017 to celebrate Statistics Day which falls on Oct 20 each year starting 2013.

The third programme organised by the Statistics Department was also in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of ASEAN.

The flagging off of the participants were officiated by its Chief Statistician Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

In a statement today, the department said the organising of the event was aimed at fostering awareness on the importance of statistics for national development and planning among the people.

"The programme is also one of the steps carried out to enhance the cooperation and integrated efforts of all parties to connect shared aspirations towards achieving a developed nation based on concrete information and statistics," it added. — Bernama