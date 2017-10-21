Capt Izham's appointment ensures continuity, says Khazanah

KUALA LUMPUR: Captain Izham Ismail's appointment as Malaysia Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer will ensure continuity and further progress of the airline overall restructuring effort under the five-year MAS Recovery Plan (MRP), said parent company Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

Khazanah said Izham, in his role as Malaysia Airlines Chief Operating Officer (COO), has played an integral role in the on-going execution of the turnaround plan for the airline.

"The implementation of the MRP over the 38-month period since its launch -- nearly two-thirds of its five-year duration -- remains on track," it said in a statement today.

The Board of Directors Malaysia Aviation Group and Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) has appointed Izham as Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO)-designate with immediate effect.

In a statement today, MAB said, Izham would assume the role of GCEO on Dec 1, 2017 upon the departure of Peter Bellew, who is currently on administrative leave.

Khazanah said as provided for by the MRP, the restructuring of Malaysia Airlines follows a well laid-out governance and approval framework.

"The framework sees Khazanah, the MAB's board of directors, management and staff working closely together, with the full support of the government, to deliver the progress of the restructuring to date," it said.

Khazanah said this collective approach would continue to drive the restructuring of Malaysia Airlines further forward on the path towards full recovery and sustainable profitability.

The MRP, launched by Khazanah on Aug 29, 2014, provided for the development and succession of Malaysian leadership talent as a key component of the overall restructuring effort.

Izham, who is currently the COO of Malaysia Airlines, has broad aviation experience and a 38-year service record with the airline, beginning as a pilot with the national flag carrier in 1979. — Bernama