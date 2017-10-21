CIDB and DOSH will look into cause of landslide - Fadillah

KUCHING: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) together with the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) have been directed to investigate the cause of the landslide in Lengkok Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah, Penang.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said, however, currently, the focus was given to the search and rescue (SAR) operation or at least extricating the victims out of the collapsed area.

He said the Penang Public Works Department (PWD) had been ordered to assist with whatever equipment available to ensure the operation could be conducted as soon as possible.

"I have just arrived from Abu Dhabi and was told about the mishap. Other than ordering the Penang PWD, I have also directed CIDB, together with DOSH, to be at the scene to investigate the cause of the mishap," he said.

He said this to reporters after launching the 2017 MetroCity "Break Off" Programme here this evening. — Bernama