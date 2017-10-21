Curtain raiser for Amanah national convention

ALOR STAR: As some 900 delegates gather for the annual convention of one of the country's youngest political parties, lingering questions have emerged about the durability of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

Since its formation in 2015, the splinter party of the Islamist driven - PAS, has raised more doubts rather than conviction about its ability to become a full-fledged party rather than one dependent on their Pakatan Harapan partners of PKR, DAP, and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The doubts about the ability of Amanah to be a potent force against PAS, are real as they have been tested in recent months, said political scientist Prof Dr. Sivamurugan Pandian.

However, they have failed to rise to the occasion, said the Universiti Sains Malaysia's academician.

He cited the first example at the party's losses at the twin parliamentary by-elections in Sungai Besar (Selangor) and Kuala Kangsar (Perak) last year.

Both seats were won by ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN).

"Amanah had a chance to prove its relevance. Instead, it raised more questions on whether the electorate can accept a PAS splinter party."

Secondly, Sivamurugan pointed out that Amanah had failed to garner strong grassroots numbers for the various public rallies that Pakatan has organised in the past two years.

While there are crowd numbers, the figure is not telling as in the era of 2008 to 2013 where BN was seen as backpedaling, he pointed out.

Thirdly, Amanah's political ideology is vague compared to their main rival - PAS, who has clearly outlined that their struggle is for an Islamic state (nation) as well as the larger adoption of the Syariah legislation.

"PAS is all about Islam. It has been their root cause and calling card since their inception. Amanah is neither here nor there when it comes to where they should stand," said Sivamurugan.

Therefore, he sees Amanah's struggle as an uphill task to dislodge PAS.

According to him, Amanah needs to do more to stand up to the adversaries such as PAS.

Or, then many dependent on PKR or Bersatu to contest in the nearing 14th general election.

Many pundits also concurred that if multiple cornered fights surface in Amanah seats, the party may be on the receiving end.

It was reported that Amanah was eyeing up to 40 parliamentary seats.

Kelantan Amanah adviser Datuk Wan Abdul Rahim Wan Abdullah, however, believed that change is in the air for the country.

Due to the blunders and perceived corrupt practices of BN, Wan Rahim, who is affectionately referred to as "Cikgu Rahim", believed that Amanah may be able to deliver in Kelantan.

"Kelantanese has proven that they are unafraid of change. In 1959, they voted in PAS; in 1978, they went with BN and in 1990, they went back to PAS. It is not an impossible task for Pakatan to win handsomely."

He said that he was confident that Kelantan Amanah under the leadership of its chairperson Datuk Husam Musa can compete with PAS, especially in view that the latter has leaders, who are unimaginative.

Despite the contention of multiple cornered fights, Cikgu Rahim believed that the voters' maturity will prevail.

They will rather side with those, who have a chance to win rather than based on sentiments.

"When there is an overkill on politics; voters tend to cast aside sentiments and use their wisdom to decide on what is best for them."