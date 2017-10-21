Embezzlement of govt funds in Sabah: Shafie Apdal in remand

KOTA KINABALU: Former Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is in remand for four days from today for investigation into the alleged misappropriation of an estimated RM1.5 billion of funds for rural projects in Sabah.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus issued the order for Mohd Shafie, 60, to be in remand until Oct 23 following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Mohd Shafie, who is Parti Warisan Sabah president, was arrested at 9 pm yesterday when he went to the Sabah MACC office to give his statement.

Meanwhile, a civil engineer, who is also a consultant of a company, Amarjit Singh, 47, was also held in remand for six days beginning today for investigation into the same case.

He was arrested at the Sabah MACC office yesterday when he went to give a statement on the matter.

With the latest development, it brings to 11 people who have been detained by MACC for investigation into the case.

They included Mohd Shafie's younger brothers, Lahad Datu assemblyman Datuk Yusof Apdal and Hamid Apdal.

Eight of those detained had been released on MACC bail. — Bernama