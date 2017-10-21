Fans invited to watch Live Screening Finals of World Dodgeball Championship 2017  

Posted on 21 October 2017 - 05:29pm Last updated on 21 October 2017 - 07:22pm

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Dodgeballs teams have made it to the finals of the World Dodgeball Championship 2017 held in Toronto, Canada currently.

To help capture the excitement with the prospect of Team Malaysia winning two world championship gold medals, the Malaysia Association of Dodgeball (M.A.D.) are inviting fans and supporters to watch the finals live screening.

The women's team who are defending the world championship title won in Melbourne last year beat Hong Kong 10-2, Mexico 11-2 but lost to USA 2-10 on Day 1.

The following day they beat Maple Leaf 8-5 and Italy 11-3 but lost to Canada 7-8 and Australia 5-8.

The men's team, silver medallists in last year's meet beat Maple Leaf 7-5, Italy 15-1 and Australia 6-5 on Day 1.

The following day they beat Mexico 9-1, Hong Kong 13-3, Canada 10-4 and USA 8-5.

In the women's semi-finals Malaysia beat USA 7-6 and will face Australia in the final.

The men's team beat Australia 7-5 in the semis and will meet Canada in the final.

Live screening of the finals will be as follows:

Date: 22 Oct, 2017 Sunday

Venue: Futsal Court, Sunway Extreme Park South Quay

Time: 2am – Women's final, 3am – Men's finals