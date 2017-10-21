Indonesian Embassy gathering info on citizens involved in Penang landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Indonesian Embassy in Malaysia is gathering information on its citizens involved in the landslide at an affordable housing project site in Lengkok Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah, Penang today.

The embassy's Information, Social and Cultural Coordinator, Agus Badrul Jamal said two Indonesians had been identified as among the 14 victims involved in the landslide.

"The Consulate General of Indonesia in Penang has met with a family member of the victim. I am waiting for the arrival of the family members of the other victims," he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Agus said he was still waiting for information about the victims from the Consulate General who is coordinating work at the scene.

"I am in regular contact with the Consulate General's Office in Penang and will provide information after obtaining them," he added.

Fourteen people were believed to be buried in the landslide at 8.57am today.

Three bodies were recovered from the rubble and one was found injured.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation for 10 other victims is in progress.— Bernama