Integrity of graduates thrust of university's reputation: Sultan Nazrin Shah

KUALA LUMPUR: The reputation of a university will be held in high esteem if it successfully educates, nurtures, guides and produces graduates with integrity.

Universiti Malaya (UM) chancellor Sultan Nazrin Shah said integrity and leadership with integrity are very important in an organisation and nation because upholding integrity is an integral component of an academician.

"Educated individuals may master a wide range of knowledge but do not feel guilty of manipulating knowledge for self-interest, even though it may cause misery to other humans and the environment.

"While educated people equipped with spiritual elements will realise the respected ethics and boundaries," he said at the 57th UM convocation ceremony at Dewan Tunku Canselor, here.

Sultan Nazrin said the achievement of the National Higher Education Strategic Plan (PSPTN) to make Malaysia as a centre of excellence in higher education by 2020 would also rely heavily on the integrity of a university to carry out the entrusted responsibilities.

He said as a development centre of knowledge and civilization responsible for nurturing the intellectual , UM has a great responsibility to inculcate integrity in the effort to produce the best graduates.

"Alhamdulillah Universiti Malaya has included in its curriculum these elements to groom graduates with strong leadership and work culture as well as deep religious understanding," he said.

Meanwhile, Sultan Nazrin also congratulated UM for successfully elevating the university's ranking from 133 in 2016 to 114 in QS World University Rankings 2017.

He said UM was also ranked among the top 50 world's best universities in QS World University Rankings in five subjects namely Electrical Engineering (ranked 23rd); Development Studies (26th); Mechanical Engineering (33th); Chemical Engineering (38th) and Education (41th).

Sultan Nazrin also reminded graduates to be prepared for the world's challenging reality not only in terms of knowledge, skills and physical readiness in the job market but also to be equipped with a spiritual foundation.

He then launched a Compilation of Universiti Malaya's Third Chancellor Convocation Speeches after the convocation ceremony was adjourned.

In the first section of the ceremony, Tan Sri Siti Norma Yaakob was reappointed as UM pro chancellor for a five-year term.

A total of 4,867 graduates received their degrees at the convocation ceremony comprising 645 doctorate degrees; master's degree (1,795) and bachelor's degree (2,427).

The university also awarded honorary degrees to historian Professor Anthony Crothers Milner and IOI Corporation Berhad executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Lee Shin Cheng, as well as the title of Professor Emeritus to National Council of Professors History, Heritage and Socio-Cultural cluster head Prof Datuk Dr Zainal Kling and pediatrician, Dr. Lin Hai Peng. — Bernama